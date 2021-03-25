As the youngest-ever contestant on Top Chef Canada, a 21-year old Kelowna woman has shown that determination, dedication and perseverance have no age limit.
Siobhan Detkavich, who works as the chef de partie at West Kelowna’s Mission Hill Winery, is one of 11 professional chefs from across Canada competing in season nine of Top Chef Canada, which starts a new season on Food Network Canada in April.
One of the youngest Red Seal certified chefs in Canada, Detkavich already has an impressive resume, but said she never intended on making a career out of the culinary arts.
“I had everything set up to go to medical school,” she said.
Detkavich’s plans changed direction after she moved from Nanaimo to Oliver.
She was 15, angsty, hated small-town living and jumped at the opportunity to leave high school for a year to learn a trade.
She chose culinary arts because it was a life skill she could use if she didn’t choose to pursue a career in it.
After she started culinary school, saw the passion of the chefs she first worked under and learned first-hand what the industry had to offer, she fell in love.
The teen drove from Oliver to Kelowna daily for a 40-week dual credit culinary arts program at Okanagan College, and then a further six weeks for her Red Seal certification.
She also worked full time.
Her days were long, starting when she woke up about 4 a.m. to leave her house around 5:30 a.m. to make sure she got to Kelowna for her 7 a.m. class.
Class finished at 1:45 p.m. and she either worked in Kelowna from 2 to 10 p.m. before driving home to Oliver or drove to Oliver to start work and close the restaurant.
As an Indigenous chef, Detkavich said she showed what the West Coast had to offer on Top Chef Canada.
Her band is from Cowichan on Vancouver Island, but because she went to high school in Oliver, she said the Osoyoos Indian Band generously showed her their nation.
“I try to pay tribute to both as a thank you,” she said.
While she is still trying to discover her brand, Detkavich believes in supporting local.
“I really enjoy knowing what comes from the land that surrounds us,” she said. “I love going out and foraging.”
Detkavich is no stranger to culinary competition, having competed for the Culinary Apprentice of the Year Award and won the bronze medal for cooking at the Skills Canada National competition.
The first chef she worked under was heavily involved in competition, so Detkavich started competing young.
An admitted adrenaline junkie in all aspects of life, Detkavich is drawn to competition.
She’s learned to expect the unexpected because no matter how many times she practices, it doesn’t necessarily mean a competition is going to go the exact same way.
“I think I thrive under pressure,” she said.
Detkavich never imagined herself being on Food Network, but it was an incredible opportunity when casting at Top Chef Canada invited her go through the audition process for the show.
Detkavich said her experience on Top Chef Canada gave her a sense of hope and fresh drive.
“In this industry alone, personally, I have faced racism and sexism,” she said, adding that some of her mentors told her she wouldn’t make it.
“Just because people are going to tell you that, it doesn’t mean that they have the power to stop you from shining your light in this big old world of darkness,” she said.
Season nine of Top Chef Canada begins April 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Food Network Canada.
For more information, go online to foodnetwork.ca.