A van hit the centre median and rolled several times, killing its driver, on the Okanagan Connector Friday morning, police said.
The accident happened about 2 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Highway 97 C between Pennask Summit, and Brenda Mine RCMP said.
“The adult male driver of the van was declared deceased at the scene by emergency medical personnel,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, spokeswoman for the West Kelowna RCMP. “His passenger, also an adult man, was transported to hospital by BC Emergency Health Services. The extent of his injuries is not known at this time.”
The scene of the crash was closed for several hours as investigators attempted to determine what led to the collision.