A major repair job is getting underway this week on a road and pedestrian corridor that hugs Osoyoos Lake.
The job is being undertaken by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, which has jurisdiction over the area because it’s located just south of the Town of Osoyoos.
“As part of a 2014 pedestrian corridor development project on the east side of Osoyoos Lake, a geobag retaining wall was constructed to support a roadside pathway along the 1800 block of 45th Street. Floodwaters in 2018 overtopped the road and pathway in this area, causing damage to the retaining wall,” explained the RDOS in a press release.
“The failed geobag retaining wall is no longer providing adequate support to the pathway. The intent of the pathway is to provide a safe pedestrian corridor and connectivity between an existing pathway within the Town of Osoyoos and Osoyoos Lake Regional Park.”
Traffic control will be in place as required and construction is slated to run through the end of the year.