Penticton mayoral candidates will be permitted to spend up to $28,804 on their campaigns this fall, while those vying for a seat on council can shell out up to $14,509, according to Elections BC.
The agency on Thursday released updated campaign spending limits for every community in B.C. ahead of general municipal elections Oct. 15. The limits are based on population.
In Summerland, mayoral candidates will be able to spend up to $13,907, while council candidates can go to $6,954.
In Oliver and Osoyoos, the limits are $10,798 and $5,399 for mayoral and council candidates, respectively.
Local limits pale in comparison to those in larger centres like Vancouver, where mayoral candidates will be capped at $231,768 and would-be councillors at $120,491.