Reports of fake RCMP officers stopping motorists in the Lumby area were false, RCMP said.
Four reports were made after a fake Mountie was reported stopping a driver March 21 in the Boundary region.
North Okanagan rural Mounties and Southeast District investigators looked into the Lumby complaints and discovered the traffic stops were made by real police officers.
“That review has revealed that each of those traffic stops were in fact carried out by a provincial traffic enforcement officer with the BC RCMP North Okanagan Traffic Services, a roving traffic enforcement unit, based in Falkland. The police officer was on-duty, dressed in full uniform and operating a fully equipped unmarked white Chevrolet Tahoe,” police said in a news release.
Police reviewed electronic databases and in-car videos to determine the reported stops were real. The complainants have been notified of the findings.
We are now assessing our processes to see if there is any way we can help reduce public uncertainty,” spokesman Cpl Jesse O’Donaghey said.
The Boundary case is still under investigation.