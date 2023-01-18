While the Car 40 program is giving Penticton a pass for now, there might be another option for the city as it tries to cope with the twin crises of mental health and addictions.
Elected officials heard Tuesday about the Peer Assisted Care Teams pilot project underway now in three cities – soon to be 12 – that’s being led by the B.C. branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association.
Each team pairs a mental-health professional with a peer who has real-world experience dealing with such struggles. Since the program launched two years ago in North Vancouver, it has expanded to Victoria and New Westminster.
Most notably, the teams don’t regularly rely on police agencies for assistance, according to Jonny Morris, CEO of the B.C. branch of CMHA.
“What we are aiming to do and what we are evaluating through this project is the opportunity to provide an alternative to police in those crisis situations,” explained Morris.
“And what we’re starting to see happen is a means of diverting away from police and emergency responders, in turn freeing them up for what’s core for them while providing a community-centred crisis team response."
Morris acknowledged there have been times when the teams have called police due to safety concerns, but “in the vast majority of the callouts… they’ve been able to divert away from a need for police to be called.”
The B.C. government’s new Safer Communities Action Plan calls for funding nine new PACT programs across the province.
Of most interest to Penticton city councillors was where those teams will go and how they can secure one.
One of the most important deciding factors, said Morris, will be “a sense that a community is ready to take on this approach.”
Mayor Julius Bloomfield lobbied hard for Penticton to be included in the Car 40 program, which pairs a mental-health nurse with a police officer, but Interior Health announced in December it’s only going to try it in Kelowna and Kamloops.