The world changed last Friday. Pope Francis asked Canada’s indigenous peoples to forgive his church.
News coverage, generally, focussed on the reactions of indigenous leaders. That’s understandable, given their repeated demands for an apology.
“This moment… reflects the determination and courage of many that kept up the fight over the years,” former national chief Phil Fontaine commented.
Indigenous leaders have kept the residential school issue before the public. The Truth and Reconciliation Commission headed by Justice Murray Sinclair heard more than 6,500 testimonies from survivors. Ground-seeking radar identified close to a thousand bodies buried in unmarked graves on lands around those schools. Court cases documented physical and sexual abuse.
We were kept well informed about the need for an apology.
But we have not heard how — or if — theological understandings have been changing in the Vatican.
And that, to my mind, is the overlooked news from the papal apology.
Three-quarters of Pope Francis’s speech to the 200 or so indigenous representatives seated with him just rehashed known history.
One section broke tradition: “I…feel shame,” the Pope admitted. “I feel shame — sorrow and shame — for the role that a number of Catholics, particularly those with educational responsibilities, have had in all these things that wounded you, in the abuses you suffered and in the lack of respect shown for your identity, your culture and even your spiritual values. All these things are contrary to the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
“For the deplorable conduct of those members of the Catholic Church, I ask for God’s forgiveness and I want to say to you with all my heart: I am very sorry. And I join my brothers, the Canadian bishops, in asking your pardon.”
To me — an outsider, a non-Catholic — those are the key words: “I join my brothers, the Canadian bishops, in asking your pardon.”
Traditionally, Catholics came to their Church to confess their sins, and to seek forgiveness.
With his words, Pope Francis turned that tradition upside down.
He asked the laity to forgive the Church.
It is an astounding reversal of roles.
From what I can read and comprehend, Catholic tradition presumes that the Church (with a capital C) cannot do wrong.
If the Church is the “body of Christ,” and if — for reasons too complex expound here — Christ himself must be sinless, then the Body of Christ must also be sinless.
The wording of Pope Francis’ “confession” — perhaps deliberately — does not deal with the implications of his statement.
When he said, “I am sorry,” he could be speaking as St. Peter’s successor, the embodiment of the Church as a whole. Or he could be speaking as an individual, finally aware of the suffering inflicted by some of his Church’s members.
Similarly, he might be apologizing for the actions of a small group of people serving on behalf of the whole Church — who, charitably, might have resented being sent to remote and isolated corners of Canada,
performing tasks they had not asked for, without adequate financial or moral support, taking out their frustrations on the children in their charge.
Or he could be apologizing for the institution itself, of which he is titular head.
Jeremy Bergen, associate professor at Conrad Grebel College in the University of Waterloo, noted a significant omission: “The Pope did not acknowledge that the church as an institution embraced assimilationist policy in its decision to run the schools” (for the Canadian government).
“The Catholic Church as an institution was an agent of harm. But Pope Francis avoided saying this.”
Indeed, it could be argued that a decree by Pope Alexander VI in 1493 set the stage for residential schools — among other evils. Aleander’s document Inter Caetera, which means “among the others,” commonly called the Doctrine of Discovery, divided the new lands discovered by Columbus the year before between Spain and Portugal.
It also specifically authorized Europeans to colonize, convert, and enslave the indigenous peoples of the Americas.
The French and British used Alexander’s authorization within North America, as justification for taking over indigenous
territories and forcibly assimilating “pagan” peoples into a Euro-Christian culture.
They conveniently ignored another papal decree known as Sublimus Deus, 44 years later, which defined native peoples as rational human beings with rights to freedom and property, and prohibited slavery.
I’m pleased that Pope Francis broke with tradition by offering a personal apology to his indigenous visitors. I’m disappointed that he didn’t acknowledging the extent to which his Church helped to establish the climate that made his apology necessary.
Jim Taylor is an Okanagan Centre author and freelance journalist. Email: rewrite@shaw.ca