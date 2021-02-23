The eighth annual Embrace Aging event is set to go throughout March, offering more than 20 virtual events to celebrate and raise awareness about positive aging in the Okanagan.
The event will offer Zoom webinars on topics as diverse as stroke care and you, welcoming spring through painting, care-giving at a distance, traditional Metis floral beadwork, estate planning, gut health, women in syilx culture, scam protection and how to build a mason bee home.
Embrace Aging is organized and sponsored by UBC Okanagan’s Institute for Healthy Living and Chronic Disease Prevention and their co-sponsors Interior Savings Credit Union and Interior Health.
The hosts join with community partners to offer sessions for all ages, with a focus on topics related to healthy aging and ways to enhance quality of life for seniors.
All of the sessions are open to the public; most are free of charge and last about one hour.
To see the range of events and to register for specific sessions, visit the Embrace Aging event online at: okanaganembraceaging.com
The website also offers a selection of information resources on everything from using and getting help with technology to home safety, care for the care giver, organizations for seniors, healthcare resources and advance-care planning.