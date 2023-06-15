Thursday, June 15
• RDOS board meets, 100 Martin Street, sessions begin at 9 a.m.
• World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, unit 139, 10 a.m.-noon
• Penticton Vees present Father’s Day Flash Sale, South Okanagan Events Centre blue zone, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 25% off everything (except game-worn jerseys), June 15 only
• Canadian Counsel of the Blind South Okanagan Chapter White Cane Club, Kiwanis building, 390 Brunswick St. 1-3 p.m., call: 778-622-2528 or email: lcyra2@gmail.com
• Penticton Bridge Tournament, Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, all day, daily through Sunday
• Clancy’s Open Mic, house drums and amps supplied, bring your instruments, Clancy’s Pub and Grill, 7-10:30 p.m., 19 and over
• Pizza day at Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, 11 a.m.-noon, bingo, 1 p.m., table tennis, 3:15 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge acoustic jam, 7 p.m., bring your instruments and song books
• Hiking With-In Arizona by Dawn Emerson, George Ryga Arts and Cultural Centre, 9525 Wharton Street, presented by Summerland Community Arts Council, daily
• Anita McComas solo exhibition, The Lloyd Gallery on Front Street, daily, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
• Now showing at Penticton Art Gallery: Nature’s Reverie by Stephanie Perry; Observation to Imagination, featuring students from Pen-Hi, Summerland and Princess Margaret School; Young Collectors Club, all exhibitions close June 17, by donation
Friday, June 16
• Penticton Secondary School grad parade, a walk from the Japanese Garden, through Okanagan Lake Park to the Lakeside Resort, begins 6 p.m.
• Grant Lawrence and Friends, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., $35, for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• Social dance featuring Buzz Byer, Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, 7-9:30 p.m., $10 at the door
• French conversations, Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, 9:30 a.m., int.-adv. line dance, 1 p.m.
• 90’s Night, Loki’s Garage, featuring a team DJ Battle, call restaurant for details: 250-770-7890
• Fish and chips, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., karaoke with your host Candie, 7:30 p.m.-close
• Passions Fruits, an improv soap operated by Peach Gravy Theatre Cooperative, Tempest Theatre, 125 Eckhardt Ave. E., 7:30 p.m., $25, for tickets: eventbrite.ca
• Booking signing Good Grog with John Schreiner, BC Wine Info Centre, 1:30-4:30 p.m. includes free wine tasting
• Opera Kelowna presents Melody Courage in concert, Poplar Grove Winery, Oliver, 5:30 p.m., $175, features a three-course menu
• Karaoke, Barley Mill Pub, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
• Paul Gibbons and Kevin Cole, Barking Parrot patio, 5:30 p.m.
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas: Elemntal (G, 110 minutes); The Flash (PG, 144 minutes); Transofmrers: Rise of the Beasts (PG, 127 minutes); Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (PG, 136 minutes); The Little Mermaid (PG, 135 minutes); Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 (PG, 149 minutes), for tickets: landmarkcinemas.com/showtimes/penticton
• Now playing at the Oliver Theatre: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (PG, 136 minutes), for showtimes: olivertheatre.ca
Saturday, June 17
• Family Food Drive, The Salvation Army, 2469 South Main Street, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. featuring barbecue, games and more, accepting non-perishable and cash donations, call 250-488-1864 for details
• Festival of Flowers, Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., featuring roses, potted plants, border plants and floral arrangements, for schedule and entry forms: gardenclubpenticton.ca
• Opening reception: Penticton Potters Guild exhibit, The Leir House, 1-3 p.m., Clay… An extension of Me by Gail d’Aoust and Clay Chaos, Penticton Potters Guide, presented by Penticton and District Community Arts Council
• The Sunshine Bowl, Penticton Speedway, featuring street stocks, hornets, legends and hit-to-pass destruction event, 5:30 p.m., gates open at 4:30 p.m., for tickets: pentictonspeedway.com
• Hardball, mostly-local punk grunge, with guests Sundiver (Kelowna punk) and We Are Not a Cult (local punk), Clancy’s Pub, 8 p.m., $15 at the door or in advance for $10 at the bar, 19 and over
• Sierra Country Rock, Penticton Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m., dinner, 5:30 p.m., drop-in cribbage, 10 a.m., IGA meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Peach City Sessions featuring Bobby Messano, Dirty Road Opera, Dave and Kirby Barber, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., $40, for tickets visit: thedreamcafe.ca
• Penticton Farmers Market, 100 block of Main Street, 8:30 a.m.- 1 p.m., more than 60 vendors
• Downtown Community Market, 200 and 300 blocks of Main Street plus Front Street and Backstreet Blvd., 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
• Michael Elliott, Slackwater Brewing Co., 8 p.m., free live music
• Chair dance, Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, 10 a.m., EZ line dance, 11 a.m.
• Free Falun Gong Class, Skaha Lake Park, east of the gazebo, 11 a.m.
• Kettle Valley Railway is open for the season, scenic run tours at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., Saturday through Monday, to book a trip: kettlevalleyrail.org
• LocoLanding Adventure Park open daily, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Live music with Michael Elliott, Slackwater Brewing Co., 7 p.m.
• West Bench Community annual yard sale in West Bench, Sandstone, Hulsa Highlands and Sage Mesa subdivisions, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., a tradition since 2013, rain or shine, watch for balloons
• Family Fishing Day presented by B.C. Wildlife Federation and Freshwater Fisheries Society of B.C. in Princeton, no fishing license required for the day, for details visit: bcfamilyfishing.com
• Summerland Mystica Fair, the little psychic fair, Heartspace Yoga Boutique, 10106 Main Street, Summerland, noon-5 p.m., $5 admission
• 13 Broken Bones (classic rock), Highway 97 Brewing Co., 6-9 p.m.
• Karaoke, Barley Mill Pub, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
• Pride in the Vines, See Ya Later Ranch, Okanagan Falls, 1-5 p.m. $99, featuring Ella Lamoureux, DJ Miss Bliss, Madeline, 12 wine stations, BBQ games, photo booth
• Paul Gibbons and Kevin Cole, Barking Parrot patio, 5:30 p.m.
• 10th annual pancake breakfast, Summerland Sweets, 8 a.m.-noon
• Ryan McMahon in concert, Grist Mill and Gardens in Keremeos, 7 p.m., for tickets visit:oldgristmill.ca.
• Know More Art: Reframing Art History with Paul Crawford, Penticton Art Gallery, 1 p.m.
Sunday, June 18
• Father’s Day
• Family Fun on Father’s Day, Skaha Lake Park ball courts, noon-3 p.m., featuring face painting, raffle prizes, street hockey, live music, community BBQ, celebrity dunk tank, children’s games, arts-and-crafts, support Discovery House and Dads in Recovery
• Canadian rock producer Conroy Lee Ross, Cannery Brewing Co., 5-7 p.m., no cover charge
• Survivorship Flea Market, 1397 Fairview Road at Duncan Ave., 8 a.m.-2 p.m., proceeds to breast cancer awareness
• BC-SPCA flea market, in front of Wholesale Club, 7 a.m.-2 p.m.
• Elks breakfast, Penticton Elks Lodge, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., $10, Grimm’s meat draw, 50/50 raffles and last man standing, 2 p.m.
• Live country music from Elliott C Way, Slackwater Brewing, 8 p.m., ticketeted event
• Family Fishing Day presented by B.C. Wildlife Federation and Freshwater Fisheries Society of B.C. in Naramata, no fishing license needed for the day, for details visit: bcfamilyfishing.com
• Gord’s Place, live music on The Barking Parrot patio, 4-7 p.m., featuring Gord McLaren and surprise guests; Country Music Night at the Parrot to follow, 7:30 p.m.
• Music in the Park, Okanagan Falls, Paul James, 5-6:30 p.m., Itty Bitty Jam Band, 6:30-8 p.m., public market open from 3-8 p.m.
• Father’s Day all-you-can-eat back ribs, Barley Mill, 4-10 p.m.
• Father’s Day on the Farm, Covert Farms, Oliver, featuring live music with Stephen Charles Clark, 1-4 p.m.
Monday, June 19
• Young at Heart singing, toe-tapping sons from decades past, Salvation Army Church, 10 a.m., with Wayne McDougall
• Mail Art Mondays, Penticton Art Gallery, 6-8 p.m.
• Teach Mah Jong, Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, 10 a.m., duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m.
• Bingo, Senior Citizens Branch. 30-162 Angela Ave. in Princeton, 2-4 p.m.
Tuesday, June 20
• Penticton City Council meets, City Hall, sessions begin at 1 and 6 p.m., to watch live or review the agenda: penticton.ca
• Opening night: Chicago: High School Edition, performed by Pen-Hi theatre and music students, the Cleland Theatre, 7 p.m., $15
• Okanagan Skaha School District business committee meets, siyá? House, 4 p.m.
• Chair yoga, Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, 10 a.m., Tuesday lunch, 11:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m., imp. Line dance, 1 p.m.
• Open Mic Night hosted by Will Schlackl, with surprise guests, Highway 97 Brewing Co., 6-8 p.m.
• Teen Studio Art, Penticton Art Gallery, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
• Al-Anon Family Groups meet, Concordia Church, 2800 South Main St., 10:30-11:30 a.m.
• Knitters and stitchers group, Princeton Library, 107 Vermilion Ave, 1:15-3 p.m.
Wednesday, June 21
• National Indigenous Peoples Day
• Okanagan Skaha School District education committee meets, siyá? House, 4 p.m.
• Elvis Presley tribute artist Bruno Nesci, Slackwater Brewing Co., 7 p.m., free
• Karaoke Star Search finals, The Barley Mill Pub, 8:30 p.m.
• Chicago: High School Edition, performed by Pen-Hi theatre and music students, the Cleland Theatre, 7 p.m., $15, show runs until June 23
• Drop-in basketball for adults and teenagers, Naramata Public School, 6-8 p.m.
• Fun and fit, Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, 11:45 a.m., beginner dance, 3 p.m.
• Game night, The Barking Parrot, 9 p.m.-close, play all your favourites on an 11-foot screen
• Naramata Community Market, Manitou Park, 4-7 p.m., featuring more than 30 vendors
• Karaoke, Barley Mill Pub, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
• Community market, District Wine Village in Oliver, 4-7 p.m.
• Preschool Art Gallery, Penticton Art Gallery, 10:30 a.m., ages 2-5 (parented), $5, book in advance: 250-493-2928
• Fun ‘n Fit with Aicha, a fun blend of dance and aerobics, Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, 11:45 a.m., $5 for non-members
• Al-Anon Family Groups meet, Penticton United Church, 696 Main Street, 7:30-8:30 p.m.
• Okanagan Similkameen School District 53 meets, 7 p.m., board office, 6161 Okanagan St., Oliver
• Princeton Town Council meets, 151 Vermilion Ave., Princeton, 3-5 p.m., open to the public
• Dance fitness class, with Kate Princeton Arena, 6:45-7:30 p.m.,call the recreation office at 250-295-6067
Thursday, June 22
• Okanagan Boys and Girls Club Golf 4 Kids, Twin lakes Golf Club, 11 a.m., for details contact Harpreet Sidhu at: 250-486-1712 or: harpreet@hekyeahmedia.com
• David Gogo, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., $40, visit: thedreamcafe.ca
• Pen-Hi Theatre presents Chicago, high school version, The Cleland Theatre, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., $15, doors open at 6:30 p.m.
• Clancy’s Open Mic, house drums and amps supplied, bring your own instruments, Clancy’s Pub and Grill, 7-10:30 p.m., ages 19 and over
