A man was arrested after a driver pointed an imitation gun and threw something at a car that was passing him in Vernon.
Police say the road rage incident happened about 5 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 97. A driver reported he passing another vehicle when the driver pointed the gun, threw something that damaged the vehicle and followed the passing car to the weigh scales north of Vernon.
A licence plate number was provided to police, who arrested a 25-year-old man at his residence.
An empty BB gun was located under the seat and seized by officers. The Vernon man is facing numerous criminal charges including mischief, possession of an imitation weapon and pointing a firearm.
