Penticton is no longer facing the threat of being split into two federal ridings – but Kamloops is.
New riding configurations released this week by the Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for B.C. instead suggest keeping all of Penticton, Oliver, Osoyoos and the rest of the South Okanagan in a single riding that is to be renamed Similkameen-West Kootenay.
The renamed riding would closely match the existing boundaries of South Okanagan-West Kootenay, currently held by MP Richard Cannings.
Summerland would remain separate from Penticton in a new riding called Okanagan Lake West-South Kelowna that would include parts of the existing Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola riding held by MP Dan Albas in which it lies now.
Under a preliminary proposal released in May 2022, Penticton would have been split into two ridings divided roughly by Main Street. However, commissioners got an earful during public hearings last year and decided to take a second look at the region.
“Mindful of community interest and historical patterns, as well as the geographic realities, the result is a set of electoral districts for this region substantially revised from the proposal,” states the commission’s latest report.
Cannings saluted the commission for bending.
“I’m happy they fixed the Okanagan part of it and Penticton’s no longer split in half. I think that's good for Penticton,” said Cannings in an interview Thursday. “The part that concerns me now is over in the West Kootenay.”
On the eastern side of the new Similkameen-West Kootenay riding, the commission is proposing to hive off the communities of Beaver Valley, Montrose and Fruitvale from Trail and put them in a separate riding.
Cannings said those three small communities form part of the Greater Trail area and belong in the same riding.
Commissioners “are trying to make the numbers add up, I imagine, but there comes a time, I think, when the public is better served by trying to keep these greater communities together,” said Cannings.
He plans to consult with leaders in those communities before deciding whether or not to file a formal objection to the proposed boundaries.
The commission, which swings into action every 10 years to ensure riding distributions match population growth, will consider such objections – which must be supported by at least 10 other MPs – before submitting its final report to the Speaker of the House later this year. Changes will take effect for the next federal election, which is scheduled for October 2025.
The population target for each of B.C.’s soon-to-be 43 ridings is 116,000 people.
Based on population growth, the commission determined the single new riding Parliament previously approved for B.C. should be added in the Kelowna area.
That required redrawing all the boundaries in the Southern Interior and the tinkering is evident in Kamloops, which the commission described as the “most challenging” area it tackled.
“The population in that circle significantly exceeds the province’s electoral quota, but falls short of the population that would support two electoral districts,” explains the report.
“The commission concluded that this divergence from quota needs to be addressed and that the population of the city must be spread into two electoral districts, with each part joining an extended community of smaller populations.”