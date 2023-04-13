The on-again, off-again George Thorogood concert scheduled for April 29 in Penticton is off again.
Thorogood’s band The Destroyers announced Tuesday they’ve cancelled Canadian and U.S. tour dates from April 27 through May 21 due to the singer’s poor health.
“George has been diagnosed with a very serious medical condition that will require immediate surgery and quite a few weeks of recuperation and healing,” the group said in a statement.
“You, our fans, mean the world to us, and we know this news is not want you wanted to hear, but rest assured George Thorogood & The Destroyers will be back. We’ll keep you updated as we know more.”
The 73-year-old Thorogood, known best for 1982 hit “Bad To The Bone,” was originally set to play the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre in April 2022, but that show was cancelled as a result of pandemic restrictions.