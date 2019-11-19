Toxic algae, climate change, bad policy: Scientists say fresh water under threat

The Wedzin kwa River is shown near Houston, B.C., on January 9, 2019. Canada's top water scientists say the country is kidding itself if it thinks it will always have plenty of fresh water when and where it's needed. In a report released today, the Global Water Futures project from 18 universities says Canadian water supplies are increasingly threatened by accelerating climate change and policies that haven't changed in decades. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito