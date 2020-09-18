Forecast models show hurricane Teddy could hit Maritimes next week

Waves hit the shore in Cow Bay, N.S. near Halifax on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2012. The Canadian Hurricane Centre has posted an image of hurricane Teddy, indicating a track of the storm making possible landfall over the Maritimes early next week. The storm was listed by the centre as being in the Caribbean as of 5 a.m. local time today, with maximum wind speeds of over 200 kilometres per hour. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan