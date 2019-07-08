The Canadian Press erroneously reported on July 7 that a B.C. government official said it followed Ottawa's lead when it determined funding support for property buyouts would be based on pre-flood values. The story also said Infrastructure Canada did not respond to questions about why communities in other provinces have received funding based on pre-disaster evaluations.
In fact, the B.C. official said funding support would be based on post-flood values. And Infrastructure Canada said it has no role in determining the value of damaged homes or buying out homeowners affected by flooding and other natural disasters.
.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.