Parks puts up toilet etiquette signs to help international tourists use outhouses

Interior view of an outhouse at the Lake O'Hara parking lot at Yoho National Park in the Rocky Mountains, in eastern British Columbia on July 28, 2019. Some new signs are popping up in the Canadian Rockies to show international visitors how to properly use the outhouses. Staff at Lake O'Hara in Yoho National Park installed toilet etiquette signs in the bathroom facilities in June. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colette Derworiz