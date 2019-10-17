Library exhibit offers glimpse into Salinger's life and work

Declan Kiely, director of special collections and exhibitions at the New York Public Library, gives an interview next to childhood photographs of author J.D. Salinger, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in New York. The images are part of an exhibit, titled "JD Salinger," which opens Friday and draws from archives made available by the author's family and helps mark the centennial of his birth. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)