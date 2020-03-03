Canada's tourism industry braces for impact of new coronavirus on travel

Canadian flags are seen on the Office of the Prime Minister and Privy Council as tourists take photos on Parliament Hill before Canada Day, in Ottawa on June 27, 2019. Canada's tourism industry is bracing for the possible impact of the novel coronavirus on the number of visitors to the country this summer travel season. Some experts are already seeing a change in the number of people coming to Canada from overseas, particularly from China -- the second largest long-haul market for Canada-bound tourists and the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang