Canadian family rides out COVID-19 pandemic on remote tropical island

Emmanuel Samoglou, his wife, Nicole Adoranti and their two-year-old daughter pose in this undated handout photo. A Canadian family on a round-the-world trip plans to ride out the COVID-19 pandemic on a remote island in the south Pacific Ocean. Emmanuel Samoglou, his wife, Nicole Adoranti and their two-year-old daughter are in a small home in idyllic Rarotonga, a part of the Cook Islands. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Emmanuel Samoglou