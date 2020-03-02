Community culture comes through in Blue Jays spring training stadium reno

Construction workers walk past the main entrance to the TD Ballpark, the Florida home of Toronto Blue Jays, as they get the stadium ready in Dunedin, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. Blue Jays fans visiting Toronto's spring training stadium in Florida will be treated to an upgraded game-watching experience this season, and perhaps a lesson in community history, thanks to a hefty renovation at the ballpark that began early last year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Nesius