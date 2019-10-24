New cruise ship stars a raft of bona fide Tony Award winners

This combination photo shows actor Alan Cumming at the opening night of "Freestyle Love Supreme" in New York on Oct. 2, 2019, from left, in New York. actress Laura Benanti at the Drama Desk Awards, in New York on June 1, 2014, and actor Norbert Leo Butz at the FYC Event for "Fosse/Verdon" in Beverly Hills, Calif. on May 30, 2019. The trio of performers will participate in the inaugural sailing of The Broadway Cruise from New York City to Bermuda from Oct. 10-14, 2020. The stars will perform multiple unique shows on the main pool deck. (AP Photo)