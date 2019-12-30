Ice skating on Lake Louise a unique alternative to snow sports

Hockey players make the most of the fading daylight as they skate on Lake Louise, Alta., Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. Don't ski? Snowshoeing leaves you cold? How about gliding on the jewel of the Canadian Rockies? Whether it's a bluebird day or weather like a shaken snow globe, skating on Lake Louise in Banff National Park is a Canadian postcard experience easily accessible from the visitor parking lot of the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn