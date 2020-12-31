VanVleet, Lowry combine for 45 points to earn Raptors first win of season

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) waits for a pass in front of New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Tampa, Fla., Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. The Toronto Raptors finally have their first victory of the season, putting an end to their worst start in 15 years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris O'Meara