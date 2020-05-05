Leafs' Holl: American players waiting for 'concrete plan' before crossing border

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Justin Holl (3) passes the puck past Vegas Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Las Vegas. Holl has spent most of the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down the NHL, and much of North America, at home in Minnesota since the season was paused March 12. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-John Locher