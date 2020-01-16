SENTOSA, Singapore - Canadian golfer Richard T. Lee is one shot off the lead after the opening round of the SMBC Singapore Open.
Lee, from Toronto, shot 5-under-par 66 and is in a four-way tie for second, one stroke back of Thailand's Kosuke Hamamoto.
The US$1-million tournament is co-sanctioned by the Asian Tour and Japan Tour. It features a solid international field, including American Matt Kuchar (66), Sweden's Henrik Stenson (68) and England's Justin Rose (68).
Lee, 29, has won twice on the Asian Tour and finished 33rd on the circuit's order of merit last year.
Lee is 392nd in the world golf rankings.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2020.
