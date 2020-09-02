OTTAWA - The Ottawa Aces' roster for their inaugural 2021 rugby league season rose to 13 Wednesday with the signing of fullback Jack Johnson.
The 24-year-old arrives from the Widnes Vikings. Johnson spent 2019 with Featherstone Rovers, starting in the 24-6 loss to the Toronto Wolfpack in the Million Pound Game last October. He started his career at Warrington with loan stints at Rochdale and Widnes.
"Jack comes from a great system and he will add a lot to our squad with his experience, his speed and his try-scoring record and I am looking forward to seeing him around his teammates for the start of the new season," Ottawa coach Laurent Frayssinous said in a statement.
Other recent Ottawa signings include Olly Ashall-Bott (London Broncos), Sam Luckley (Newcastle Thunder), Declan O'Donnell (Workington Town) and Ellis Robson (Warrington).
The Aces are slated to begin play next year in England's third-tier League 1.
