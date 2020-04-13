Ex-NFL quarterback Tarvaris Jackson, 36, dies in car crash

FILE - In this July 27, 2014, file photo, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Tarvaris Jackson smiles while stretching at an NFL football camp practice in Renton, Wash. Former NFL quarterback Tarvaris Jackson has died in a one-car crash outside Montgomery, Ala., authorities said Monday, April 13, 2020. He was 36. The 2012 Chevrolet Camaro that Jackson was driving went off the road, struck a tree and overturned at 8:50 p.m. Sunday, Trooper Benjamin “Michael” Carswell, an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency spokesman, said in a news release. Jackson was pronounced dead at a hospital. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)