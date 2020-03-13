TORONTO - The NBA may be on hiatus but the Phoenix Suns plan to complete their season via video game.
"The season isn't over yet ... We will continue to play the Suns season games on @NBA2K," the Suns tweeted.
It will start Sunday with a virtual game against the Dallas Mavericks, one day behind the actual scheduled meeting. The game will be aired live on Twitch.
Asked if Raptors Uprising GC planned a similar video game season, a spokesman declined comment.
The NBA 2K League, the NBA's esports partner with 23 teams participating, has delayed the March 24 start of its season because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2020.