Canadian 'keeper Milan Borjan savours life in Belgrade, looks to lift up Canada

Red Star's goalkeeper Milan Borjan, center, makes a save in front of Young Boys' Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu during the Champions League play-off, second leg soccer match between Red Star and Young Boys on the stadium Rajko Mitic in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. Borjan speaks English, Spanish, Bulgarian and Serbo-Croatian ??? variations of which cover Bosnia, Serbia, Croatia and Montenegro ??? understands Turkish and has a little Romanian and Polish in his language repertoire. But the Red Star Belgrade goalkeeper wears his allegiance to Canada via a Maple Leaf and words from "O Canada" inked on his calf. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Darko Vojinovic