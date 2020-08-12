Baseball Hall of Fame opens Inductees Exhibit

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2020, file photo, Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter talks to the media before the team plays the St. Louis Cardinals in a baseball game in Jupiter, Fla. Jeter blames the team‚Äôs coronavirus outbreak on a collective false sense of security that made players lax about social distancing and wearing masks. Infected were 21 members of the team‚Äôs traveling party, including at least 18 players. (Charles Trainor Jr./Miami Herald via AP, File)