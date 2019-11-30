A day after Bill Peters resigned as head coach of the Calgary Flames, his former boss in Carolina is speaking out about his conduct with the Hurricanes.
Ron Francis issued a release this afternoon, saying he took immediate action when he was informed of Peters allegedly assaulting two players while both were with the Carolina organization.
In a statement issued through the league, Francis says that to the best of his knowledge no further physical altercations occurred after it was brought to his attention as Hurricanes general manager.
Peters resigned yesterday after former NHL player Akim Aliu tweeted Monday night that he had a racial slur directed his way by a former coach in 2009-10 while a member of the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs.
Then on Tuesday, former NHL defenceman Michal Jordan alleged Peters struck him and another player while the two were with the Hurricanes.
