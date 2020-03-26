German clubs pledge cash for clubs struggling for revenue

In this Tuesday, March 10, 2020 photo the empty stadium is pictured prior to the Champions League round of 16, 2nd leg soccer match between RB Leipzig and Tottenham Hotspur in Leipzig, Germany. Due to the new coronavirus outbreak several upcoming matches of the German Bundesliga will take place without the attendance of spectators. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)