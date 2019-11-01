OTTAWA - Rachel Hickson had a pair of tries as the Queen's Gaels downed the host Ottawa Gee-Gees 38-10 on Friday in the semifinal of the women's university rugby championship.
The Gaels will look for their first USports women's rugby title on Sunday against the Laval Rouge et Or.
Laval advanced with a 21-5 win over the Guelph Gryphons earlier in the day.
In the consolation bracket, St. F-X beat UBC 26-24 and Acadia topped Calgary 29-27.
