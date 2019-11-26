Polamalu, Wayne, Willis 1st year eligible for Hall of Fame

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2013, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers' Troy Polamalu follows the action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Pittsburgh. Polamalu, wide receiver Reggie Wayne and linebacker Patrick Willis are first-year eligible players among the 25 semifinalists of the modern era for the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)