Bo Levi Mitchell sports 11-2 all-time record versus Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell plays air-guitar as he celebrates a touchdown pass during first half CFL football action againt the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Calgary, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Bo Levi Mitchell has really been a thorn in the side of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.The Calgary quarterback sports an 11-2 all-time record versus Winnipeg, his latest win being a 37-33 home decision over the Blue Bombers on Saturday night. The two teams complete their home-and-home series Friday night at IG Field. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh