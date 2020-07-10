Toronto FC pre-game meal set for 5:30 a.m. before 9 a.m. Florida morning kickoff

Toronto FC head coach Greg Vanney directs his team against the Colorado Rapids in the first half of an MLS soccer match in Commerce City, Colo., on April 14, 2018. The 9 a.m. kickoff is daunting enough. So is the 5:30 a.m. pre-game meal. Toronto FC gets one heck of an early start to the MLS is Back Tournament on Sunday when it faces D.C. United at ESPN's Wide World of Sports complex in the Orlando area. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, David Zalubowski