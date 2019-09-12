Thursday's Games

NFL

Tampa Bay 20 Carolina 14

---

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees 10 Detroit 4 (1st game)

Kansas City 6 Chicago White Sox 3

Boston 7 Toronto 4

Texas 6 Tampa Bay 4

Oakland 3 Houston 2

N.Y. Yankees 6 Detroit 4 (2nd game)

National League

Milwaukee 3 Miami 2

N.Y. Mets 11 Arizona 1

Pittsburgh 4 San Francisco 2

St. Louis 10 Colorado 3

Chicago Cubs 4 San Diego 1

Philadelphia 9 Atlanta 5

Interleague

Washington 12 Minnesota 6

L.A. Dodgers 4 Baltimore 2

---

