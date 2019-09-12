Thursday's Games
NFL
Tampa Bay 20 Carolina 14
---
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees 10 Detroit 4 (1st game)
Kansas City 6 Chicago White Sox 3
Boston 7 Toronto 4
Texas 6 Tampa Bay 4
Oakland 3 Houston 2
N.Y. Yankees 6 Detroit 4 (2nd game)
National League
Milwaukee 3 Miami 2
N.Y. Mets 11 Arizona 1
Pittsburgh 4 San Francisco 2
St. Louis 10 Colorado 3
Chicago Cubs 4 San Diego 1
Philadelphia 9 Atlanta 5
Interleague
Washington 12 Minnesota 6
L.A. Dodgers 4 Baltimore 2
---
