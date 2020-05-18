With Kenny Got Game leading the way, Raptors Uprising GC on early-season roll

Jake (Legit 973) Knapp, left to right, Maurice (ReeceMode) Flowers, Eric Trent (TimelyCook) Donald, Kenneth (KennyGotWork) Hailey, Gerald (Sick One) Knapp and Anthony (Wuan) Rivas are shown in this handout image provided by Raptors Uprising GC. While the NBA considers options for resuming play in the pandemic, Raptors Uprising GC point guard Kenneth (Kenny Got Work) Hailey has quietly got off to an MVP start to the NBA 2K League. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Raptors Uprising GC MANDATORY CREDIT