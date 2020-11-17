Former Maple Leafs captain Rick Vaive tells it like it was — and is — in new book

The cover of "Catch 22: My Battles, in Hockey and Life" by Rick Vaive and Scott Morrison is shown in this undated handout photo. Rick Vaive is finally ready to tell his story -- his whole, unfiltered account. The former captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs was never one to hold back, and it makes sense the same approach would apply to his book "Catch 22: My Battles, In Hockey and Life." THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Penguin Random House Canada