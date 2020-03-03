Canadians Giguere, Roque among finalists for NCAA women's hockey award

Clarkson's Elizabeth Giguere (7) holds up the team's trophy after Clarkson defeated Colgate 2-1 in overtime in the NCAA college women's hockey Frozen Four championship game in Minneapolis on March 18, 2018. Elizabeth Giguere of Quebec City and Abby Roque of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., were among the three finalists announced Tuesday for the top individual award in NCAA Division 1 women's hockey. Giguere, a Clarkson forward, and Wisconsin forward Roque join Northeastern forward Alina Mueller in the running for this year's Patty Kazmaier Award. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Stacy Bengs