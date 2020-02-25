Tuesday's Games

NHL

Philadelphia 4, San Jose 2

Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 3

Dallas 4, Carolina 1

Vancouver 4, Montreal 3, OT

N.Y. Rangers 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT

Calgary 5, Boston 2

Washington 4, Winnipeg 3, SO

New Jersey 4, Detroit 1

Minnesota 5, Columbus 4

Nashville 3, Ottawa 2

St. Louis 6, Chicago 5

Florida 2, Arizona 1

Anaheim 4, Edmonton 3, OT

---

AHL

Hershey 6, Charlotte 1

Iowa 5, Chicago 2

---

NBA

Indiana 119, Charlotte 80

Milwaukee 108, Toronto 97

Oklahoma City 124, Chicago 122

Denver 115, Detroit 98

Boston 118, Portland 106

L.A. Lakers 118, New Orleans 109

Sacramento 112, Golden State 94

---

