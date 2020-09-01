Kadeisha Buchanan, Alphonso Davies named Canada Soccer's players of the month

TORONTO - Kadeisha Buchanan and Alphonso Davies, who each lifted the Champions League trophy in August, have been named Canada Soccer's players of the month.
Buchanan claimed her fourth European club crown with French powerhouse Lyon while Davies won for the first time with Bayern Munich.
Buchanan, a 24-year-old from Brampton, Ont., has won the Champions league every year since signing with Lyon in January 2017 after a stellar collegiate career at West Virginia.
The centre back played in all seven of Lyon's Champions League matches in 2019-20, including Sunday's 3-1 championship win over Germany's VfL Wolfsburg. Buchanan won the treble with Lyon, also capturing the French league and French Cup titles.
Davies, 19, has become a fixture at left back for Bayern, playing in eight UEFA Champions League matches in 2019-20.
The Bundesliga rookie of the year also won the German treble, taking the league and Cup titles.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2020.