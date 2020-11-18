'Champions Start Small' motto stuck with figure skater and new mom Meagan Duhamel

Retired figure skater Meagan Duhamel and her daughter Zoey are shown in this November handout image in Burlington, Ontario. Duhamel noticed a small sign by a family room door while staying with her baby daughter in the neonatal intensive care unit at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital last fall. It read: "Champions Start Small" - the motto for the Sandra Schmirler Foundation - and the message stuck with Duhamel, who like the late Schmirler, won Olympic gold. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO