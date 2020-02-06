Thursday's Games

NHL

New Jersey 5, Philadelphia 0

Montreal 3, Anaheim 2, OT

Vegas 7, Florida 2

N.Y. Islanders 5, Los Angeles 3

Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 2

Detroit 4, Buffalo 3, SO

Colorado 4, Ottawa 1

Minnesota 4, Vancouver 2

Winnipeg 4, St. Louis 2

Nashville 3, Calgary 2

Carolina 5, Arizona 3

San Jose 6, Edmonton 3

---

AHL

Manitoba 3 Chicago 2

---

NBA

New York 105, Orlando 103

New Orleans 125, Chicago 119

Milwaukee 112, Philadelphia 101

Portland 125, San Antonio 117

Houston 121, L.A. Lakers 111

---

