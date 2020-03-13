Weagle shocked at Team Homan decision to part ways after successful 11-year run

Ontario skip Rachel Homan delivers a rock as lead Lisa Weagle, left, and second Joanne Courtney sweep in championship pool action against the Wild Card team at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts at Centre 200 in Sydney, N.S. on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. Weagle was shocked to receive word this week that Team Homan would no longer be needing her services. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan