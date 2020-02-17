KRASNOYARSK, Russia - Winnipeg's Jacques Gauthier posted two victories at the world junior curling championship on Monday while Mackenzie Zacharias of Altona, Man., won her lone game at the Crystal Ice Arena.
Gauthier beat Italy's Giacomo Colli 7-2 in the early draw and then dumped Norway's Eirik Oey 9-3.
Canada and Germany were tied for top spot in the round-robin standings at 4-1.
Zacharias, meanwhile, defeated Russia's Vlada Rumiantseva 9-6 to improve to 3-1. The game turned when Canada scored four points in the fourth end.
Japan and South Korea won their games to remain in top spot at 4-0.
Round-robin play continues through Thursday and the finals are scheduled for Saturday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2020.
