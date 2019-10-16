NHL Notebook: Youngsters interested in CBA, Ottawa attendance, desperate Devils

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Matt Duchene, left, controls the puck against Boston Bruins forward Joakim Nordstrom, of Sweden, during the third period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, May 2, 2019. Having just completed his third NHL season and not yet 22 years old, Duchene could see the ominous labour clouds as the league and its players' association rolled towards a lockout that would eventually wipe out a large chunk of the 2012-13 campaign. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Paul Vernon