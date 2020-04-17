'A League of Their Own' inspired baseball pioneer Croteau

This March 17, 1989, photo shows Julie Croteau shouting encouragement to teammates as she makes her debut with the St. Mary's College baseball team, in St. Mary's Maryland. Julie Croteau sometimes felt alone along her historic path as a female baseball player. That changed the day she set foot on the set of the Penny Marshall-directed movie “A League of Their Own.” She realized she wasn’t so alone. (Gene Sweeney Jr./The Baltimore Sun via AP)