Vernon Adams Jr. leads late drive as Alouettes stun Blue Bombers 38-37

MONTREAL - A dramatic touchdown from Vernon Adams Jr. to Jake Wieneke with six seconds on the clock gave the Montreal Alouettes an improbable come-from-behind 38-37 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday evening at Percival Molson Stadium.
Adams completed 27-of-43 passes for 488 yards and four touchdowns and an interception as the Alouettes (7-5) came all the way back from down 34-10 to stun the Blue Bombers.
Adams also added a rushing TD. Chris Matthews caught two TDs.
Winnipeg QB Chris Streveler completed 19-of-22 passes for 180 yards, a touchdown and an interception for the Blue Bombers (9-4).
Embattled running back Andrew Harris, who returned from a two-game suspension after testing positive for an anabolic steroid, led the team in receiving yards with 112.
Down 37-17 going into the fourth quarter, the Alouettes scored three unanswered touchdowns.
With 11:41 remaining in the game, Adams found former Blue Bombers receiver Matthews in the end zone to cut the deficit to 37-24.
The Als kept pushing with time winding down. A quick 83-yard drive that lasted 1:23 ended when Adams connected with DeVier Posey for a touchdown with 2:16 on the clock.
That led to the 95-yard game-winning drive with 1:02 left in the game. An acrobatic catch by Wieneke kept the drive alive deep in Montreal's half. Then Adams threw a pass to Quan Bray for 60 yards. He capped it off with a 15-yard toss in the end zone to Wieneke.
A stunned Winnipeg, which was coming off a bye week, would have clinched a playoff spot with a victory.
It was a completely different story in the first half.
The Blue Bombers offence was unstoppable in the first half, scoring a touchdown on each of its first four possessions.
Winnipeg set the tone for the encounter with an 80-yard opening drive capped off by Streveler's QB sneak from the one-yard line.
After Boris Bede kicked a field goal for Montreal, Streveler found Darvin Adams in the end zone from 13 yards out at 13:46 of the first to put Winnipeg up 14-3.
The early onslaught continued in the second quarter, with Streveler going 38 yards on the ground, untouched, for his second rushing TD of the game at 3:29.
A 32-yard kickoff return from Shaquille Murray-Lawrence gave Montreal good field position and led to a one-yard run by Adams, but Winnipeg answered right back.
A Bombers trick play saw receiver Darvin Adams turn quarterback as he found Harris downfield for the 74-yard catch and run. Streveler finished the drive, punching the ball in from the one to give the visitors a 28-10 lead.
Winnipeg's defence got in on the scoring fun. Following a sack by Craig Roh at Montreal's 22-yard-line, Kyrie Wilson scooped the ball up and returned it for a touchdown.
After Ciante Evans intercepted Streveler, Adams found the former Blue Bomber Matthews in the end zone to cut the lead to 34-17 at halftime.
Notes: There were 19,070 fans in attendance at Percival Molson Stadium.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.