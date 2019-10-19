LAVAL, Que. - Brian Pinho had the third-period winner and an assist to lead the Hershey Bears past the Laval Rocket 4-2 on Saturday in American Hockey League play.
Connor Hobbs, Joe Snively and Liam O'Brien, into an empty net, also scored for Hershey (4-2-1). Vitek Vanecek made 23 saves for the win.
Ryan Poehling and Nikita Jevpalovs supplied the offence for Laval (3-4-0), the AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens. Charlie Lindgren stopped 23-of-26 shots for the Rocket.
The Bears went 0 for 3 on the power play and Laval was 1 for 4 with the man advantage.
